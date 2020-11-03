Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expands By 12.5%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 28,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ MU opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 27.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

