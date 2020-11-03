Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Rises By 12.1%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTTYY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS NTTYY opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.11.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

