Short Interest in Pax Global Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Decreases By 20.5%

Pax Global Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PXGYF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Pax Global Technology has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pax Global Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. It offers Smart POS, ECR, countertop, wireless, mobile, pin pad, and multilane E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, QR code, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards.

