Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Declines By 21.0%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLWF opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reliance Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Reliance Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.