Short Interest in Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Rises By 11.3%

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Renewal Fuels stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Renewal Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Renewal Fuels Company Profile

Renewal Fuels, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets biodiesel processing equipment and accessories in the United States. The company offers FuelMeister line of biodiesel processors, which allow users to make biodiesel from waste vegetable oil for personal use. It is involved in growing cellulosic feedstock for the biofuels industry.

