Short Interest in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Decreases By 13.7%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on STFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 56.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial during the second quarter worth $197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $358.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

