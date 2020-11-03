Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Grows By 12.1%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 250,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDL opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

