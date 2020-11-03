Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Drops By 21.1%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.
Urbana Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.