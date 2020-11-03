Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Drops By 21.1%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

