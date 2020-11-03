Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GCTAY stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.24.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.