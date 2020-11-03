Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $22.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider Barbara Klencke acquired 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

