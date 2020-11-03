Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Financial Contrast

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Medical and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -226.47% Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 33.21 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -45.93

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Titan Medical and Silk Road Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Titan Medical currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.23%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $63.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. Given Titan Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

