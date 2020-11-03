Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,209,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 1,801,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of SILEF stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. Silver Elephant Mining has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Get Silver Elephant Mining alerts:

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.