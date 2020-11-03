Simmons Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Simmons reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSMMY. ValuEngine raised Persimmon from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. Persimmon has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

