Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,531 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

