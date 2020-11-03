Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.29. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

