Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.06-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.44 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06 EPS.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.59.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

