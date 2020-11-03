SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0030 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $37,354.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,536.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.31 or 0.02809436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.85 or 0.01779221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00389183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00872287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00389967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

