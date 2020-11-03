Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Short Interest Update

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.80. Smith-Midland has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a lightweight construction panels for the exterior walls of building; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

