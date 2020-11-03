Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11,202.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,532,705 shares of company stock valued at $172,239,148.

NYSE SNAP opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

