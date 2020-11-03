So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.87.

Shares of SY stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 0.25.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of So-Young International by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

