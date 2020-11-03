Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 523.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXOF opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

