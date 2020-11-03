South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $61.30 on Friday. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in South State by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South State by 435.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in South State in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

