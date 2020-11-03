SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

MDY stock traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $357.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,308. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

