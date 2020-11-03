Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SPPI stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.