Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPPI stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

