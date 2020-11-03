Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 101 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 541,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 268,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

