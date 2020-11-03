STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $249,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.50 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

