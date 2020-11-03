Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SCBFY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

