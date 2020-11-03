Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SCBFY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

