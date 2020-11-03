Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 135.9 days.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.