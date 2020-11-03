Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 249.3% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The Boeing by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $144.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.58. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.32.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.