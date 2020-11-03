Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.