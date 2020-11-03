Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities downgraded Stingray Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Stingray Group stock opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. Stingray Group has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $423.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.11.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

