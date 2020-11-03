Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Alliance Resource Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,506 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 374 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $409.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

