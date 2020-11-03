Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SREDY stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $10.79.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

