Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SREDY stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $10.79.
About Storebrand ASA
