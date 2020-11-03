Streamr (DATA) Price Down 14% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $23.92 million and $1.32 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

