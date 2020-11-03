Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

INN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

INN stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 241,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 206,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

