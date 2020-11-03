SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Update

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,760,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 37,530,000 shares. Currently, 51.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SunPower by 1,368.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

