Suny Cellular Communication (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) vs. The ExOne (OTCMKTS:XONE) Head to Head Comparison

Suny Cellular Communication (OTCMKTS:SCIXF) and The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Suny Cellular Communication has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The ExOne has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Suny Cellular Communication and The ExOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suny Cellular Communication N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The ExOne $53.28 million 3.43 -$15.10 million ($0.93) -10.38

Suny Cellular Communication has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The ExOne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Suny Cellular Communication and The ExOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suny Cellular Communication 0 0 0 0 N/A The ExOne 0 1 2 0 2.67

The ExOne has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.72%. Given The ExOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The ExOne is more favorable than Suny Cellular Communication.

Profitability

This table compares Suny Cellular Communication and The ExOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suny Cellular Communication N/A N/A N/A The ExOne -27.37% -31.00% -19.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of The ExOne shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suny Cellular Communication shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of The ExOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The ExOne beats Suny Cellular Communication on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suny Cellular Communication Company Profile

Suny Cellular Communication Ltd imports and distributes cellular phones and related accessories. It provides technical support, repaid, and maintenance services for cellular telephones, tablets, spare parts, and related accessories produced by the Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The company sells its products through a network of 16 stores, as well as online through its Website. It serves retail networks, individuals, marketing networks distributor and cellular phone stores, strategic business clients, medium and small business clients, employee organizations, and consumer clubs. The company was formerly known as Scailex Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Suny Cellular Communication Ltd in November 2016. Suny Cellular Communication Ltd was founded in 1971 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers. It also supplies associated materials comprising consumables and replacement parts; and other services, such as training and technical support services. The company markets its products to industrial customers under the ExOne brand name. The ExOne Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

