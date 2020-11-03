Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Bloom sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $33,050.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,523.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRT. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Support.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Support.com stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Support.com has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

