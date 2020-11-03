Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN) Shares Gap Down to $1.55

Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) (LON:SUN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.41. Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 84,681 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group plc (SUN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.