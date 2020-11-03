Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SGTPY opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

