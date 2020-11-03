Surmodics (SRDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Surmodics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, analysts expect Surmodics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

