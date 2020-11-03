Surmodics (SRDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts expect Surmodics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRDX opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

