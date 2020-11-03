Sushi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sushi token can currently be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00197160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01120047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000553 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

