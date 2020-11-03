Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Sutter Rock Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. Sutter Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -204.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSSS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

