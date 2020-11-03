SVB Leerink Cuts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $65.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUVA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.06.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -375.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $25,956,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.