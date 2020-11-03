SVB Leerink Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $325.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a reduce rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $292.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,802 shares of company stock worth $9,859,692 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

