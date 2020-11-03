SVB Leerink Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $170.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,714 shares of company stock worth $47,069,761. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,201,000 after purchasing an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,359,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,013,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the period.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.