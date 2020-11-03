Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

