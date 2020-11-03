Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
