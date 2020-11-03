Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.