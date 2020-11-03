Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%.

SNDX stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $658.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.79.

SNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

